New York updates travel advisory, quarantine no longer required for international travelers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State updated its travel advisory Saturday, no longer requiring international travelers to quarantine.
The updated guidance can be found here and on the state's website here.
As of April 10, the updated NYS guidance says asymptomatic travelers from another country, U.S. state, or territory are no longer required to test or quarantine.
Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the state recommends quarantine for those who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the previous three months.
You can find the exact language below:
Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another country, U.S. state, or territory are no longer required to test or quarantine as of April 10, 2021. Quarantine, consistent with the CDC recommendations, is still recommended for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from laboratory confirmed COVID-19 during the previous 3 months. Symptomatic travelers must immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare providers to determine if they should seek COVID-19 testing.
Travelers must continue to complete the New York State Traveler Health Form, which can be found here, unless the traveler left the state for less than 24 hours or is coming to New York from a contiguous state. Contiguous states are listed as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
The state lifted the quarantine requirement for domestic travelers on April 1, you can find that information here.
NYS says although the quarantine requirement is not in place for travelers they must still:
- Monitor symptoms daily from day of arrival in New York through day 14;
- Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated); and
- Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.
- Fully vaccinated is defined as being 2 or more weeks after the final dose (e.g., first for Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, second for Pfizer and Moderna) of the vaccine approved by the FDA or authorized by the FDA for emergency use. Vaccines that are not authorized by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use or approved by the FDA do not satisfy this definition.
- Recently recovered is defined as 1) recovered from laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 by meeting the criteria for discontinuation of isolation, 2) within the 3-month period between date of arrival in New York and either the initial onset of symptoms related to the laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection or, if asymptomatic during the illness, the date of the laboratory confirmed test, and 3) asymptomatic after travel or new exposure.