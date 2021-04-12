New York updates travel advisory, quarantine no longer required for international travelers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State updated its travel advisory Saturday, no longer requiring international travelers to quarantine.

The updated guidance can be found here and on the state's website here.

As of April 10, the updated NYS guidance says asymptomatic travelers from another country, U.S. state, or territory are no longer required to test or quarantine.

Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the state recommends quarantine for those who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the previous three months.

You can find the exact language below:

Asymptomatic travelers entering New York from another country, U.S. state, or territory are no longer required to test or quarantine as of April 10, 2021. Quarantine, consistent with the CDC recommendations, is still recommended for all travelers who are not fully vaccinated or have not recovered from laboratory confirmed COVID-19 during the previous 3 months. Symptomatic travelers must immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare providers to determine if they should seek COVID-19 testing.

Travelers must continue to complete the New York State Traveler Health Form, which can be found here, unless the traveler left the state for less than 24 hours or is coming to New York from a contiguous state. Contiguous states are listed as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The state lifted the quarantine requirement for domestic travelers on April 1, you can find that information here.

NYS says although the quarantine requirement is not in place for travelers they must still: