New Yorkers who travel out of state no longer have to quarantine upon returning

New Yorkers who travel domestically no longer need to quarantine upon returning to the state.

The state had required travelers from out-of-state or New York residents to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in the state since June of last year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the order would end April 1 in a March 11 press release, but suggested all travelers continue quarantining as an added precaution.

"This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down," said Governor Cuomo. "To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing."

The state says all travelers who fly into New York still must fill out the Traveler Health Form. Mandatory quarantining is still in effect for all international travelers.

Regardless of quarantine status, state officials say all individuals who are returning from travel or who have been exposed to COVID-19 must monitor symptoms for two weeks and self-isolate if any symptoms develop.