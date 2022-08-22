New York issues updated COVID-19 guidance for schools

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State has issued updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools ahead of the new school year.

The guidance issued by the state aligns with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

"With increased access to COVID-19 information, vaccination, testing, and treatment, New York State is updating its response to ensure all students, teachers and faculty can make a safe return to the classroom next month," a release from the governor's office says.

You can find the updated guidance and frequently asked questions here, which includes:

Quarantine



The CDC no longer recommends quarantine except in high-risk congregate settings.

The CDC recommends that all people with a known or suspected COVID-19 exposure regardless of vaccination status or history of prior COVID-19 infection follow current CDC exposure recommendations which include wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator for a full 10-day period and getting tested at least 5 days after close contact or sooner if symptoms develop.



Staying Home When Sick or Symptomatic



The CDC continues to recommend that people stay home when sick. Any student or staff member who has symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal infections, such as cough, fever, sore throat, vomiting, or diarrhea, should stay home.

Testing is recommended for people with symptoms of COVID-19 as soon as possible after symptoms begin. Those who are at risk for getting very sick with COVID-19 who test positive should consult with a healthcare provider right away for possible treatment, even if their symptoms are mild.

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and do not have a regular health care provider, you can be evaluated for treatment by either calling 1-888-TREAT-NY or visiting the New York State COVID-19 ExpressCare Therapeutics Access Website .

People who are symptomatic and awaiting COVID-19 test results or have tested positive for COVID-19 should follow CDC's Isolation Guidance .

Isolation



People who have tested positive or are awaiting COVID-19 test results should remain home and follow the CDC's Isolation Guidance . Isolation may end based on how serious someone's COVID-19 symptoms were.

If someone had no symptoms, isolation may end after day five. If someone had symptoms, isolation may end after day five if they are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and symptoms are improving. People should wear a mask through day 10 after ending isolation when they are feeling better (no fever without use of fever-reducing medication and symptoms improving). Antigen testing is not required to end isolation; however, some schools may allow use of the " test-based strategy " to potentially shorten the length of time for post-isolation mask use.



"Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped up to ensure continued learning and a safe return to the classroom. Today, we are making sure that state and federal guidance is aligned so that students and educators can enter the classroom with confidence and have a safe, healthy school year. We're getting this information out to parents, into schools, and making sure that our children are where they need to be this fall. We know there's no replacement for in-classroom learning, and we're going to make sure that this year is a very different year." - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

"Thanks to the heroic work of our educators, children across New York have been able to make a safe return to the classroom. This new guidance will give schools and districts more flexibility to continue providing in-person instruction as we head into the new school year. I thank the Governor for her leadership as we work together to keep our classrooms safe." - New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett

Gov. Hochul announced the re-launch of the #vaxtoschool COVID-19 vaccination effort last week.

