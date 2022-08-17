Gov. Hochul announces re-launch of #vaxtoschool COVID-19 vaccination effort

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday the re-launch of the "#vaxtoschool" COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The campaign is aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates amongst New York schoolchildren.

"As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all we can to protect our youngest New Yorkers," Hochul said. "By breaking down barriers to vaccine access, these partnerships will allow New York State to continue to protect the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members and keep our schools open."

For more information for parents and guardians and the #vaxtoschool campaign, click here.

Vaccines are available at the following pop-up sites in Western New York:

West Side Community Services - Rock the Block event

West Side Community Services - Rock the Block event61 Vermont Street

Buffalo, NY 14213

Open: Aug. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 5+

Cuba Cultural Center

38 East Main StreetCuba, NY 14727

Open: Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 6 months+

Cheektowaga Senior Center

3349 BroadwayCheektowaga, NY 14227

Open: Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 6 months+

Single Mom's Club Back to School Bookbag Giveaway

Apollo Media Center1346 Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14208

Open: Sept. 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 5+

Seneca Babcock Community Association at Schiller Park Senior Center

2057 Genesee StreetBuffalo, NY 14211

Open: Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 5+

Cuba Cultural Center

38 East Main StreetCuba, NY 14727

Open: Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 6 months+

Cheektowaga Senior Center

3349 BroadwayCheektowaga, NY 14227

Open: Sept. 22, 2:30 p.m.to 7 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Ages: 6 months+

