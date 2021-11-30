Monroe County executive declares state of emergency due to "rapid increase" in COVID-19 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has declared a state of emergency for the county as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

This morning I declared a state of emergency in Monroe County due to the rapid increase in COVID hospitalizations which is affecting our health systems’ ability to treat non-COVID related acute care and emergency cases. pic.twitter.com/FM6JFqFoRP — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) November 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Monroe County, which includes Rochester, reported 511 new cases of COVID-19. In the entire Finger Lakes region, of which Monroe County is a part, has 443 people hospitalized for COVID-19. 108 of those patients are being treated in ICUs.

County Executive Bello said on Tuesday that he is not yet calling for a mask mandate for the whole county. Instead, the state of emergency declaration includes the following:



Mask mandate for all county-operated facilities, including staff and public

Work from home policy reinstated for county employees

Local municipalities and public and private sector businesses are encouraged to institute mask requirements for employees who are in close contact with others, and to allow employees to work from home.

Expanded rapid testing in Rochester, Greece and Pittsford

These policies and recommendations take effect in Monroe County at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

