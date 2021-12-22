Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center to require vaccines for everyone five and older

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo sports fans age five and older will now need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to attend home games.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday morning that effective immediately, anyone age 5-11 years old must now have proof of COVID vaccination in order to enter Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center, effective immediately.

PSE says the requirement falls in line with the state's mask mandate for public venues, which allows them to not have a mask mandate if they require proof of vaccination for admittance.

The newly-announced policy mirrors the one currently in place at both venues for fans 12 and up.

PSE says all fans five and up must show one of the following in order to enter either venue:



Physical Vaccination Card (photo will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass

Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app)

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

A negative COVID-19 test result will no longer be accepted for entry and there will be no exceptions made to the new vaccine requirement.

If you are looking to book a vaccination appointment, you can do so through Erie County or New York State.