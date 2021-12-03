Erie County launches online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has launched an online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance.

The county implemented a mask mandate for all public indoor settings on November 23 in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. The mask requirement applies to all public indoor settings with one exception. According to the county, "venues that have strict vaccine requirements for entrance, such as Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, would not have to require masks for vaccinated individuals under these orders." Some Erie County businesses have begun to require proof of vaccination due to the mask mandate not applying to venues with strict vaccine requirements.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health said through December 1 there have been 239 complaints regarding mask mandate compliance received through the online form, email and phone.

You can find the online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance here. You can find other complaint forms and resources on the ECDOH website here.

"The current outreach by our public health sanitarians, through letters/emails and field visits, is educational – explaining the order, answering questions of facility owners and operators," an ECDOH spokesperson said.