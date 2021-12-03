Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Erie County launches online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Conditions that qualify as mask exemptions have smaller scope than many realize
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:37:22-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County has launched an online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance.

The county implemented a mask mandate for all public indoor settings on November 23 in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. The mask requirement applies to all public indoor settings with one exception. According to the county, "venues that have strict vaccine requirements for entrance, such as Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, would not have to require masks for vaccinated individuals under these orders." Some Erie County businesses have begun to require proof of vaccination due to the mask mandate not applying to venues with strict vaccine requirements.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health said through December 1 there have been 239 complaints regarding mask mandate compliance received through the online form, email and phone.

You can find the online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance here. You can find other complaint forms and resources on the ECDOH website here.

"The current outreach by our public health sanitarians, through letters/emails and field visits, is educational – explaining the order, answering questions of facility owners and operators," an ECDOH spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!