Erie County Health Department to hold more "Shot and a Chaser" vaccination clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says nearly 150 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Resurgence Brewing Company on Chicago Street, May 8.

According to a spokesperson for the health department 146 people had their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the brewery.

Those who attended the clinic received a free drink token they can redeem at the brewery.

The Erie County Department of Health is holding more clinics at local breweries, the dates are below. You can register for those here.

"Shot and a Chaser" Clinics:

