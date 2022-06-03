Erie County COVID-19 community level drops to medium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The COVID-19 community level in Erie County has dropped to medium, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

All eight Western New York counties now have medium or low COVID-19 community levels.

Medium COVID-19 community level



Erie

Niagara

Orleans

Genesee

Wyoming

Chautauqua

Low COVID-19 community level



Cattaraugus

Allegany

The CDC tracks COVID-19 community levels and provides data here.

Erie County moved from low to medium around April 13 and then moved from medium to high around April 22. This marks Erie County's first drop from high to medium since April.

Per @CDCgov, Erie Co. has a “medium” COVID-19 community level. Please review recommended individual- and household-level prevention behaviors at https://t.co/3loygsVGC7

/2 — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) June 3, 2022

The CDC recommends the following based on the COVID-19 community level:

Low

Individual- and household-level prevention behaviors



Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease:

Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies



Community-level prevention strategies (as recommended by state or local authorities)



Distribute and administer vaccines to achieve high community vaccination coverage and ensure health equity

Maintain improved ventilation in public indoor spaces

Ensure access to testing, including through point-of-care and at-home tests for all people

Communicate with organizations and places that serve people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease to ensure they know how to get rapid testing

Ensure access and equity in vaccination, testing, treatment, community outreach, support services for disproportionately affected populations

Medium

Individual- and household-level prevention behaviors



If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Community-level prevention strategies (as recommended by state or local authorities)



Protect people at high risk for severe illness or death by ensuring equitable access to vaccination, testing, treatment, support services, and information

Consider implementing screening testing or other testing strategies for people who are exposed to COVID-19 in workplaces, schools, or other community settings as appropriate

Implement enhanced prevention measures in high-risk congregate settings (see guidance for correctional facilities and homeless shelters

Distribute and administer vaccines to achieve high community vaccination coverage and ensure health equity

Maintain improved ventilation in public indoor spaces

Ensure access to testing, including through point-of-care and at-home tests for all people

Communicate with organizations and places that serve people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease to ensure they know how to get rapid testing

Ensure access and equity in vaccination, testing, treatment, community outreach, support services for disproportionately affected populations

High

Individual- and household-level prevention behaviors



Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

Community-level prevention strategies (as recommended by state or local authorities)

