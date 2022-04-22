Erie County now considered "high" COVID community level, recommends mask-wearing indoors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County reported Friday that it has met the indicators to be considered a "high" community level for COVID-19.

ECDOH confirmed 658 new COVID-19 cases for April 21, and 3,427 total cases over the past 7 days.

Total new cases per 100,000 Erie County residents over the past 7 days: 359.

Total cases through April 21: 222,230. Positivity rate was 18.2%. 7-day positivity rate was 17.0%. /1 pic.twitter.com/Ib3ueGVdwa — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) April 22, 2022

The designation comes with new safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In communities with a high COVID-19 level, CDC prevention strategies include:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

You can find a full list of recommendations on the CDC website.