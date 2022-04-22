Watch
Erie County now considered "high" COVID community level, recommends mask-wearing indoors

Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 12:49:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County reported Friday that it has met the indicators to be considered a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The designation comes with new safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In communities with a high COVID-19 level, CDC prevention strategies include:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms

You can find a full list of recommendations on the CDC website.

