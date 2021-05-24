Children aged 2-5 no longer required to wear masks when attending child care programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a joint statement Monday, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and New York State Department of Health (DOH) released updated guidance removing the requirement for children aged 2-5 to wear masks when attending child care programs.

Last week New York State released updated guidance for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs.

In the updated guidance the state said:

"Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting."

Parents and daycare operators were surprised by the change in the guidance and immediately questioned it. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday it was all based on Centers for Disease Control (CDD) guidance, science and data.

In the joint statement Monday NYS OCFS and DOH said they agreed to revise guidance and are encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks when attending child care programs effective immediately.

You can read the full statement below: