2021 Chautauqua County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 public health concerns

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the 2021 Chautauqua County Fair announced the fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 public health concerns.

The announcement was made on the fair's Facebook page Tuesday, it was scheduled for July 19 to 25 and is now scheduled for July 18-24, 2022. Organizers released a statement which said in part that the safety of the fair's visitors, participants and community was the highest priority in making the decision.

Due to the continued COVID – 19 situation, its impact on community health and well- being, the 2021 Chautauqua County Fair is postponed until July 18-24, 2022.



The safety of the Chautauqua County Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair. After careful consideration, it became clear that the postponement was the prudent choice for the fair to do its part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection.

“The impact of the fair’s postponement will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Dave Wilson, president of the Fair Board. “We are heartbroken for the second year in a row for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors and everyone who relies on the income and exposure that the Chautauqua County Fair brings them.”

Following the announcement by Governor Cuomo Monday that the New York State Fair would return in August after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, county fair officials say they continue to wait for guidance from the state.

The county fairs in Western New York are currently scheduled for the following dates: