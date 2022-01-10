11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to be distributed across Buffalo Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced 11,000 free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at locations across the City of Buffalo Tuesday.

I am very pleased to announce we will be putting 11,000 at-home testing kits into the hands of our residents tomorrow, as we face a surge in Covid infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus. Each of the kits contains two tests and will be available on a first come, first served basis to City residents. - Mayor Brown

The test kits will be distributed at five community centers across the city from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday:

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave

JFK Community Center, 114 Hickory St.

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave.

Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St

Each location will have about 1,500 test kits to distribute and the remaining 3,500 will be distributed through the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to its residents and through the city’s senior centers.

The distributions will be drive-thru and walk-in set ups and officials said those picking up the kits will be required to show proof of residency with a driver’s license or utility bill.

Brown said the city expects to get more test kits when the Erie County receives its next shipment.

The Erie County Department of Health began distributing nearly 40,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits to county village, town and city emergency managers Saturday.