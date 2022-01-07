Erie County to distribute nearly 40,000 COVID-19 test kits; here's how you can get them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health will distribute nearly 40,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits to Erie County village, town and city emergency managers on Saturday.

Each kit will include two tests.

“The primary responsibility of county government is to promote the health and welfare of its citizens. That is why I am pleased to announce we are distributing 80,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to our local municipalities, who will then distribute the test kits to their residents. I thank our local mayors, supervisors and emergency managers for agreeing to expeditiously distribute these kits starting tomorrow, Saturday, January 8,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “At a time when Erie County is experiencing an extraordinary surge of COVID-19 cases, this coordinated effort will put rapid tests into the hands of Erie County residents.”

The county advises that you should reach out to your local police departments for test distribution information.

Amherst



9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-Thru Event at Harlem Road Community Center

4255 Harlem Road

East Aurora



9 a.m.

East Aurora Police Department

571 Main Street

7 News is reaching out to local departments and will provide information on where tests will be available once we hear back.