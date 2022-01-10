10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites set to open across the state

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites are set to open Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, the following sites will be open for appointment-based and walk-in testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site

Sturges Hall

1 College Circle

Geneseo, NY 14454

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site

College Terrace Building

1 Hawk Drive

New Paltz, NY 12561

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site

Merrit Hall, Near Lot #6

44 Pierrepont Avenue

Potsdam, NY 13676

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site

Mortimer Hall

Holly Street

Brockport, NY 14420

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Canton Community Testing Site

Dana Hall

34 Cornell Drive

Canton, NY 13617

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site

Bouck Hall Ballroom

106 Suffolk Circle

Cobleskill, NY 12043

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site

Nold Hall

2350 Broadhollow Road

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site

Jewett Hall

Fredonia, NY 14063

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Morrisville Community Testing Site

Hamilton Hall

31 Chenango Street

Morrisville, NY 13408

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

SUNY Polytechnic Institute Community Testing Site

Oriskany Hall

555 Residential Drive

Utica, NY 13502

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].

The governor's office said each site will be able to accept around 225 appointments and 50 walk-ins per day.

These SUNY campus-based testing sites are in addition to the sites that opened Friday which included sites at the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College.