10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites set to open across the state

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites are set to open Tuesday.
Beginning Tuesday, the following sites will be open for appointment-based and walk-in testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site
Sturges Hall
1 College Circle
Geneseo, NY 14454
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site
College Terrace Building
1 Hawk Drive
New Paltz, NY 12561
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site
Merrit Hall, Near Lot #6
44 Pierrepont Avenue
Potsdam, NY 13676
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site
Mortimer Hall
Holly Street
Brockport, NY 14420
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Canton Community Testing Site
Dana Hall
34 Cornell Drive
Canton, NY 13617
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site
Bouck Hall Ballroom
106 Suffolk Circle
Cobleskill, NY 12043
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site
Nold Hall
2350 Broadhollow Road
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site
Jewett Hall
Fredonia, NY 14063
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Morrisville Community Testing Site
Hamilton Hall
31 Chenango Street
Morrisville, NY 13408
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
SUNY Polytechnic Institute Community Testing Site
Oriskany Hall
555 Residential Drive
Utica, NY 13502
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here [app.squarespacescheduling.com].
The governor's office said each site will be able to accept around 225 appointments and 50 walk-ins per day.
These SUNY campus-based testing sites are in addition to the sites that opened Friday which included sites at the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College.