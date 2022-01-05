SUNY campus-based COVID-19 testing sites to open Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul says several SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open this week.

"As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus," Governor Hochul said. "With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

In Western New York, the testing sites will open on Friday:

University at Buffalo Community Testing Site

Center for Tomorrow Building

Flint Road

Buffalo, NY 14226

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here

Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

Alumni Center

667 Grant St.

Buffalo, NY 14213

Beginning Jan. 7, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here

The governor's office says each site will have capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins.

A testing site at SUNY Fredonia is expected to open at a later time.