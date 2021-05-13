Southtowns BMX is back in action at Hamburg Recreation

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Butch and Marge Kaminski got involved with Southtowns BMX when their son was only four. Butch is the track operator now and Marge suits up and races.

Marge says "It's quite the adrenaline rush. It's so much fun." The group meets Wednesday nights for practice and Fridays are race nights. The sport appeals to all ages and all skill levels.

Butch says the reason for that is "It's more of an individual sport where with soccer or baseball or any of the other sports only a certain number of kids make the team. With BMX everybody gets to ride and everybody gets to race."

Marge and Butch's son Louis grew up to be a pro BMX rider. He and his mother attend competitions everywhere. She says "We travel all over, we have gone as far as Denmark. We took our son to Denmark when he was eleven to race in the world."

Hamburg Recreation-Nike Base is at 2982 Lakeview Rd, Hamburg NY 14075

More info at Southtowns BMX website.