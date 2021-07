BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The World's Largest Disco says it will take place in-person this year on November 27 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Capacity will be reduced to 5,000 people but organizers say that might change depending on guidelines from the Erie County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health.

Proceeds from the event benefit Camp Good Days.

Since 1994, The World's Largest Disco has raised $6.2 million for Camp Good Days.