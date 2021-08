BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor along with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne are coming to KeyBank Center in Buffalo on December 13.

KeyBank Center says all state and local health mandates that will be in place at the time of the concert will be enforced.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

Tickets go on sale August 27 at 10 a.m. by clicking here.