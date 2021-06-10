Seneca One holding free outdoor live jazz concerts starting Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do, you might want to head to Seneca One tower in Buffalo.

Seneca One is holding a free live jazz concert outside Buffalo's tallest building starting on Friday between 5 and 7 p.m., running through September.

'Jazz in the Plaz' there will also be food trucks that will also offer beer and wine.

“It’s been a tough year for this community and I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to come out and play. Seneca One is ready. Douglas and our team are ecstatic to provide some normalcy here at Seneca One with live music, food and drink on the plaza, and a positive environment for the community to enjoy,” said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development Corporation. “This is one of many collaborative efforts to help establish Seneca One as a downtown destination here in WNY.”

If you are fully vaccinated you don't need to wear a mask.