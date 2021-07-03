Rick Ross to perform concert at Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular rapper Rick Ross is coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 7, performing a concert at the Buffalo Waterfront for Summer Jam.

The concert will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

Ross was previously scheduled to perform in July 2020 but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

If you previously purchased tickets, they've been automatically transferred to this August 7 date.

Lawn chairs will not be permitted for this show.

Tickets start at $33, you can purchase one here.

You can learn more about the rules at the Buffalo Waterfront by clicking here.