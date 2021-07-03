Watch
LifestyleTaste and See

Actions

Rick Ross to perform concert at Buffalo's Canalside on August 7

items.[0].image.alt
John Amis/JOHN AMIS/INVISION/AP
Rick Ross performs at the BET Hip-Hop Honors at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012, in Atlanta. (Photo by John Amis/Invision/AP)
Rick Ross concert
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 21:51:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular rapper Rick Ross is coming to Buffalo's Canalside on August 7, performing a concert at the Buffalo Waterfront for Summer Jam.

The concert will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

Ross was previously scheduled to perform in July 2020 but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

If you previously purchased tickets, they've been automatically transferred to this August 7 date.

Lawn chairs will not be permitted for this show.

Tickets start at $33, you can purchase one here.

You can learn more about the rules at the Buffalo Waterfront by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong