LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular Grammy-nominated singer-songwiter Phoebe Bridgers will perform at Artpark in Lewiston on September 15, and you must be fully vaccinated if you plan on attending.

At the request of of Bridgers, anyone 12 and up who is vaccinated will be allowed to attend, and you'll need to provide proof of vaccination.

Tickets go on sale August 26 and will cost $49.50 for general admission.

Tickets will be available at the box office at Artpark and on Ticketmaster.