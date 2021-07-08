Outdoor Film Series at Artpark in Lewiston opens Saturday

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to watch movies outside, you'll soon get the chance at Artpark in Lewiston.

The T-Mobile Outdoor Film Series at Artpark starts on Saturday, July 10 and runs through August 25.

Here's the Outdoor Film Series Schedule



Saturday, July 10 at 8:30PM: Grease (PG)

(PG) Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30PM: The Beatles: A Hard Day's Night (G)

(G) Saturday, July 24 at 8:30PM: The Karate Kid (PG)

(PG) Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30PM: The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter (PG-13)

(PG-13) Friday, July 30 at 8:30PM: The Princess Bride (PG)

(PG) Thursday, August 5 at 8:30PM: This Is Spinal Tap (R)

(R) Friday, August 6 at 8:30PM: Raya & The Last Dragon (PG)

(PG) Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30PM: Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Thursday, August 12 at 7PM: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)

(R) Sunday, August 15 at 8PM: Finding Nemo (G)

(G) Wednesday, August 18 at 8PM: The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration

Wednesday, August 25 at 8PM: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG)

Tickets are $10 per person which includes $5 in concessions coupons and snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Seating is general admission and you can bring chairs or blankets.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here or at the box office.