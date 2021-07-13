Old Home Days returns after canceling due to the pandemic

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst and the Village of Williamsville are bringing back Old Home Days after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

The event runs from Tuesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 18 at Island Park in Williamsville. There will be rides, games, food, a beer tent and music. It kicks off with a parade down Main Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event has been the Jolly Boys of Williamsville's largest fundraiser for over four decades now. All proceeds go towards supporting youth organizations in Amherst and Williamsville.

"We just kind of continued to hold out hope that it was going to take place and things were going to get better," says Richard Galmarini of the Jolly Boys. "You can see the people are excited."

The event will be just like it was in 2019, but with some new precautions. There will be more hand-washing stations and non-vaccinated people will have to wear masks. Also, with help from the Erie County Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to those who want one on Wednesday and Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

