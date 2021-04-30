New York ranked as 3rd best state for pizza by Food & Wine; Bocce Club listed among best in state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Popular food magazine Food & Wine ranked New York State as the third best state in the country for pizza, and listed a Western New York favorite among the best in the state.

According to the magazine, New York State is only behind New Jersey at number one and Connecticut at number two.

The magazine mentions several pizza places in New York City and the surrounding area, along with some in upstate New York, including Western New York's Bocce Club, as some of the best in the state.

Writer David Landsel said the following about Bocce Club, "then there's Buffalo, for the thick boi pizzas, topped with pepperoni cups, long before it was cool, at Bocce Club, opened in 1946 and still run by the Pacciotti family."

Bocce Club has three locations in Western New York with one in downtown Buffalo, one in North Buffalo, and one in Amherst.