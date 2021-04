BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown along with The WNY Urban Arts Collective, and People Inc. unveiled a new mural on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday.

The goal of the mural was to represent the history of Jefferson Avenue through artwork from several local artists who were commissioned to help 'beautify' the neighborhood.

You can find the mural at corner of Jefferson Avenue and Southampton Street in Buffalo.