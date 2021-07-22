Largest outdoor roller rink in New York State opening at Buffalo's Canalside on August 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new attraction coming to Canalside in Buffalo next month.

The Erie County Harbor Development Corporation and the Buffalo Waterfront announced on Thursday that the canals at Buffalo's Canalside will be transformed into a large roller rink, opening on August 20.

The 30,000 square foot roller rink will be the largest outdoor roller-skating rink in New York State.

The roller rink will be open from August 20 to October 31.

Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children age 13 and younger, with skate rentals priced at $4 a pair.

“Get ready to lace up and roll at Canalside,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “For those around in the 70s at the height of the roller disco era, you know how much fun a pair of polyurethane wheels and good tunes can be, and roller skating is seeing a resurgence as a fun activity for all ages. We’re thrilled to bring this new attraction to the community on Buffalo’s waterfront.”

“The Roller Rink at Canalside will be the place to be this fall, and another example of the diverse range of offerings available on Buffalo’s waterfront to the Western New York community and those visiting from afar. With a full line up of programming, the Roller Rink at Canalside is sure to provide plenty of fun for all ages,” said Kevin Parkinson, VP Operations and Finance, BWMG. “We are thrilled to partner with Highmark BCBS of WNY and with their support provide accessible, healthy activities to our community."

The roller rink will operate during the following hours



August 20, 2021 - September 6, 2021 Mondays-Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m. Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

September 7, 2021 – October 31, 2021 Mondays-Tuesdays: Closed (except the holiday on Monday, October 11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Wednesdays-Thursdays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The roller rink will also host community and school groups, along with free-themed skate nights before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

There are also ways you can skate for free, which include the following



Community Skate Program – Buffalo Waterfront Management Group will partner with community programs to bring groups to the roller rink for free skate lessons and free skate. Tickets to the Roller Rink will also be distributed to the community.

– Buffalo Waterfront Management Group will partner with community programs to bring groups to the roller rink for free skate lessons and free skate. Tickets to the Roller Rink will also be distributed to the community. Canalside Neighbor Program – Roller skating will be free of charge to Explore & More, Buffalo and Erie Naval & Military Park and Buffalo Heritage Carousel guests on Wednesdays.

– Roller skating will be free of charge to Explore & More, Buffalo and Erie Naval & Military Park and Buffalo Heritage Carousel guests on Wednesdays. Free Play Fridays – Roller skating admission will be free of charge before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

– Roller skating admission will be free of charge before 5 p.m. on Fridays. Themed Skate Nights – Dedicated nights at the roller rink with music, DJs and associated decorations.

– Dedicated nights at the roller rink with music, DJs and associated decorations. Vendor Markets – Pop up vendor markets will take place next to the roller rink making the Roller Rink at Canalside a one-stop-shop for fun, food, and shopping.

“As the official health plan of Canalside, we are pleased to bring the fun, healthy and exciting experience of outdoor roller skating to the next generation of Western New Yorkers,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “The new Roller Rink will only enhance the Canalside experience for all who visit.”

You can also read more events at the Buffalo Waterfront by clicking here.