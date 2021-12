LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four-time Grammy winner Jack White is coming to Artpark in Lewiston in August 2022.

The singer will be performing a 'phone-free' show on August 21.

You will need to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the concert.

Tickets go on sale December 17 at 10 a.m.