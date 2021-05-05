Glass Animals to perform concert at Artpark in Lewiston in August

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Glass Animals announced it will perform at Artpark in Lewiston this August as part of its 'Dreamland Tour'.

Tickets for the August 30th show go on sale May 6th at 10 a.m. and cost $39.50 for general admission bowl seats, and $59.50 for front of stage tickets, both are standing room only.

Artpark has the following COVID-19 guidance ahead of the concert



Social Distanced Seating and/or Standing: Remember to remain in your area only. Our ushers will direct you upon entry to your designated areas to keep you at a safe distance from your neighbors. Face coverings must be worn at all times Managed Entry: Check your mobile ticket or ticketing email for your entry time

Temperature Checks: Temperature must be below 100.4 degree F. Any individual who presents with a temperature of 100.4° F or greater will be denied entry to the performance/event, as well as any members of the individual’s party who may have been in close contact with the febrile patron within the past 10 days (e.g., family members, individuals who share the same residence). Health Promise: Please keep your distance and stay home if you don’t feel well

Vaccine / COVID Testing and Contact Tracing Patrons must show a negative diagnostic test result for COVID-19 for a (PCR) that was collected within 72 hours of the performance/event start time or a negative test result for COVID-19 from an antigen test performed within 6 hours of the performance/event start time. Patrons may provide proof of having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the date of the performance/event, which will be verified by the NYS voluntary Excelsior pass. Click here for info on the Excelsior pass. If you cannot use the Excelsior pass, please bring a paper copy of your proof of test results or vaccination card, there will be a designated line for entry with paper documents, expect longer processing time.



You can find a link to purchase tickets here.