Elmwood Village Farmers Market returning on May 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, a Buffalo favorite is making its return.

Organizers for the Elmwood Village Farmers Market at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway say the farmers market will run on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, starting on May 8 through November.

This is the 23rd season of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.

“The Farmers Market is the place to support local growers, access fresh produce and locally made goods, and strengthen your community," says Therese Deutschlander, president, Elmwood Village Association. "The EVFM brings together folks from all different walks of life, from communities far beyond just the Elmwood Village and while you can't sit and mingle like you used to, there is still an undeniable sense of community felt within and because of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.”

You'll need to follow the following COVID-19 guidelines at the farmers market



Vendors and customers will be required to wear face masks per the guidelines set forth by NYS Agriculture & Markets (until further notice)

Vendors are required to wear gloves or sanitize their hands after every transaction

Hand sanitizer stations will be available for use again throughout the market courtesy of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

Musical entertainment and community booths are not permitted at the market until further notice per the guidelines of the NYS Agriculture & Markets

Sampling of wine, beer or spirits will be permitted only while seated at the tasting tables adjacent to those stands (until further notice).

"Come and meet the people who grow your food at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market," says Bob Weiss, president, Elmwood Village Farmers Market and owner, Weiss Farms. "We are all looking forward to another safe, healthy and green season."

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is pleased to return as presenting sponsor of Buffalo’s beloved Elmwood Village Farmers Market, for the third year,” said Julie R. Snyder, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, we’re proud to support local initiatives that strengthen and enrich our region, and most importantly that make our community a healthier place for all to live.”

“In 2020, the Elmwood Village Farmers Market served as a local model for how to successfully operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said New York State Senator Sean Ryan. “It was nice to see one of Erie County’s best summer traditions thrive through adversity and continue to bring fresh, locally grown produce to the Elmwood Village. Visiting the market this year is a great way for Western New Yorkers to support the local economy while getting out of the house and taking in one of Buffalo’s beautiful Olmsted parkways. I thank all the vendors and volunteers for coming together once again as we begin another year of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market.”