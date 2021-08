WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you want to view some of Vincent Van Gogh's art, you'll have the chance at the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville starting on Friday.

The exhibit features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s works.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $46.99 for adults.

Masks are required inside the venue.

