Aquarium of Niagara holding 'YuleTIDE Days' during week following Christmas

Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 23, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquarium of Niagara is holding a post-Christmas promotion where you can get $5 off admission if you donate a new winter weather accessory to help Western New Yorkers in need.

'YuleTIDE Days' include the following

  • $5 off admission with the donation of a NEW winter hat, scarf or gloves/mittens to be donated to Pinnacle Community Services (walkup ticket purchases only)
  • Ice Formation & Melting Demonstration (9:30 a.m.)
  • The Clauses visit Penguin Coast (10 a.m.)
  • Educational games (10 a.m. -11 a.m.)
  • Seasonal sea lion shows (11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)
  • Special “Activity of the Day” (12 p.m. - 3 p.m. daily) programming varies by day; includes airbrush tattoos, face painting, Siberian Husky presentation, and a “Meet & Greet" with the Snow Queen and Snow Princess from Disney’s Frozen
  • Candy cane scavenger hunt
  • Animal enrichment sessions
  • Trainer talks (5 p.m.)
  • Hot cocoa and cookie sales
  • A special “Noon Year’s Eve” sea lion high ball demonstration at noon on Friday, December 31st

YuleTIDE Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between December 26 and December 31.

