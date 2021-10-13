Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence Center is all about Fall family fun and education

CLARENCE CENTER, NY {WKBW-TV} — Charlene Spoth gave up her teaching career to come home to the family farm. Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence Center was started by her parents. She says "I was an agriculture education teacher and I'm still doing that but I get to decide who I teach, what we teach and what we do."

Equally popular with school groups and families, Kelkenberg Farm is an admission based farm. Charlene says "One admission includes visiting the animals in the barn, a pony ride for children under a hundred pounds all the barn yard activities, a wagon ride in the field and a pumpkin that you pick in the field."

Charlene says her mission is to educate people about where their food comes from, adding "I think we can do a good job on having them have confidence in the United States agriculture system, because it's the best agriculture in the world."

Kelkenberg Farm is currently open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets and more information can be found at their website and on their Facebook page.

