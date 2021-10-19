Huge used book sale set for the Downtown Central Library

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The HUGE used book sale they are getting ready for at the Downtown Central Library will be bigger and better than ever according to interim director Jeannine Doyle. She says "This is a lot of work and we haven't done it in two years now because of the pandemic-we didn't do it last year but this is our annual used book sale and we have a lot to offer people."

The sale includes thousands of books in every possible category as well as CD's, DVD's, audio books and records. Everything sells for only 25 cents.

Jeannine says "We encourage people to bring their masks, there are masks available at the door-and for people to bring their own bags and boxes-there's no limitation on what people can buy."

The book sale runs Friday through Sunday. For a five dollar donation you can stop by Thursday for an Early Bird Preview from 4-7 PM and you'll have the first picks. You can get more information including times at the Buffalo & Erie County Library Website.