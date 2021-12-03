How to watch 'For the Love of Buffalo,' a 43North documentary on Buffalo's resurgence on 7ABC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, December 8, the world premiere of "For the Love of Buffalo" comes to 7ABC. The hour-long documentary celebrates the resurgence of the Queen City.

The documentary, produced by 43North, shares "stories of the founders, talent, and innovation inside of some of Buffalo’s fastest-growing private companies."

"For the Love of Buffalo" premieres at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8 over-the-air on Channel 7.1 in Buffalo, and streaming live on wkbw.com/live and the free WKBW app for your preferred streaming device.

43North was founded in 2014 as a startup competition with a mission "to attract and retain high-growth startups in Buffalo." It invests $5 million each year in companies, provided they relocate to Buffalo. You can view past 43North winners here.

