Could legalizing psychedelic drugs ease mental health crisis?

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Could the legalization of some psychedelic drugs ease a mental health and substance abuse crisis? Some New York State lawmakers believe it would.

Two bills are being sponsored in Albany calling to make so-called “Magic Mushrooms” legal.

"I just see it as cruel to not make this available to people who desperately needed it,” replied Patrick Burke, New York State Assemblyman.

Burke, a Democrat, is one of the sponsors of the bill. Standing in the legislative chambers in Albany, Burke tells me the bill would set up a pilot program called Psychedelic Assisted Therapy, or PAT for short.

Veterans with PTSD are leading the charge for psychedelic therapy and I'm proud to stand with them. Take a listen!https://t.co/oNaMF4FQYX — Pat Burke 🦬 🗽 (@PatBurkeNY) February 22, 2023

“This is a really, really important tool and I think even if people are — not comfortable with it, conceptually because of how society has framed it — once you know someone whose life has been saved by it — you get okay with it really quick,” responded Burke.

The lawmaker says studies have already shown the mushroom drug to be effective in treating PTSD, depression, anxiety, and even cluster headaches.

“And I've talked to enough people — veterans, first responders — people whose lives were completely damaged and they've turned it around and living full and happy lives because of the availability of this type of treatment,” explained Burke.

New Yorkers for Mental Health Alternativessupport both Burke's bill and a second bill that would legalize adult possession of certain natural plant or fungus-based hallucinogens.

But the mushroom drugs are still being studied and a mental health professional warns us to be very careful in using alternatives.

“There can be adverse effects for people including increases in anxiety, depression — sometimes heart rate, blood pressure,” remarked Dr. Keith Klostermann, family therapist, Wheatfield Pediatrics.

Dr. Klostermann says many of his clients asked about the use of psychedelics as an alternative, often for anxiety or depression.

“What do you tell your patients on this topic?” Buckley questioned. “We have a frank discussion about what it is they're hoping that it could accomplish and also just the facts around it — what we know and what we don't know. Since I'm not a prescribing provider — I'm also very careful about not providing information that may not be accurate,” answered Dr. Klostermann.

“What are those concerns for folks that attempt this even before it is legalized?” Buckley asked. "Your question speaks to the importance of really being careful and thoughtful about how we approach this and especially in terms of making sure that if it is something you are considering that you're doing it under the careful consideration of a physician — the prescribing physician and that you've got ongoing monitoring of it,” Dr. Klostermann replied.

But Klostermann and Assemblyman Burke both say if proven effective, these alternatives could help ease the mental health crisis.

Burke says the bills cross every democratic and economic group. He said it is a bipartisan for his bill with several republican co-sponsors. Burke tells 7 News he is hopeful for a potential vote into this current legislative session.

“I can retire from public service — a happy man if I'm able to get this done. I know it will save people's lives,” Burke reflected.

