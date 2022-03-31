Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Spaghetti Parm at Chef's Restaurant

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Dave Thomas is remembered as the host of Rocketship 7, Dialing For Dollars and the Weather Outside at WKBW-TV in the 1960's and 70's. He is also remembered at Chef's Restaurant for inventing their most popular dish, spaghetti parm.

Dave says, he can't take all the credit and that it was a co-experiment with his friend Lou Billitier Sr. Back in the day, during his morning break, Dave would stop in at Chef's. One morning they came up with an idea. Dave says "We talked about what if you took some plain pasta and sprinkled mozzarella on it the way you would do pizza."

Dave says it was Lou's idea to smother it in cheese. "I said that's great, lets do it. So on the whole top of the pasta he put this cheese on it and I said-oh my God Lou this is fantastic." Dave says.

This year is the 60th anniversary of that creation. Lou Billitier Jr. says that spaghetti parm is their best seller, adding "It's crazy, I can't understand it...it's pasta with cheese on it."

Next year Chef's Restaurant celebrates it's 100th Anniversary. They are located at 291 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204 You can get more info at their website.

