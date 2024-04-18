Kohberger alibi to dispute his location on night of Idaho murders

Accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger maintains he was “out driving” the night four University of Idaho students were killed.

Kohberger, through his attorneys, submitted his alibi Wednesday. A previous court order gave the defense an April 17 deadline to submit the alibi.

Kohberger is accused in the Nov. 2022 deaths of four University of Idaho students. The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found in an off-campus rental home.

He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, which the judge entered not guilty pleas to after Kohberger chose to stand silent at his arraignment last year.

Court documents obtained by Court TV state:

“Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars. He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park.”

The document also states Kohberger intends to offer expert testimony to show that his cellphone was not in the area, meaning his vehicle “could not be the vehicle captured on video along the Moscow-Pullman highway near Floyd’s Cannabis shop.”

Kohberger’s defense describes him as “an avid runner and hiker.” They claim Kohberger’s cellphone data supports his tendency to take “nighttime drives.”

Last week, the case was back in court regarding the defense’s survey of prospective jurors. Lawyers met to argue whether the survey violates the court’s non-dissemination order that has kept much of the evidence under seal and prohibited either side from making statements about the case outside of the courtroom. The judge is expected to rule on whether the defense can continue its survey.

Kohberger’s case is due back in court June 27 for a hearing on the Change of Venue Motion.

This story was originally published by Ivy Brown at Court TV.

