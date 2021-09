BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local photography studio is helping women look their best to get hired.

Blanc Photographie Studios is hosting a "Businesswomen's Photo Blitz" Wednesday. The free headshot session for women will happen at the studio at the Tri-Main Building Suite 516 at 2495 Main Street in Buffalo.

The event runs from 10:00 A.M. to noon on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Anyone who attends is required to come well dressed and ready for a professional photo.