WNY Get Hired Job Fair to be held July 14 at Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair.

The job fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store on July 14.

The event is free to attend and officials say employers from a variety of industries, and stores and venues at Walden Galleria will be in attendance.

Basil Family Dealerships

Catholic Health

CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Delta Sonic

GEICO

Liberty Mutual

Rosina Food Products

Seneca Gaming Corp.

Spectrum Reach

Tops Markets

UB Campus Dining & Shops

Aloha Krab

Best Buy

Champs

Dave & Buster’s

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Kids Foot Locker

Michael Kors

Pandora

White House Black Market

Many other mall businesses

Officials say employers interested in participating should contact Dawn Rayl, Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

For more information visit the Walden Galleria website here.