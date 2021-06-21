WNY Get Hired Job Fair to be held July 14 at Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair.
The job fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store on July 14.
The event is free to attend and officials say employers from a variety of industries, and stores and venues at Walden Galleria will be in attendance.
- Basil Family Dealerships
- Catholic Health
- CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.
- Delta Sonic
- GEICO
- Liberty Mutual
- Rosina Food Products
- Seneca Gaming Corp.
- Spectrum Reach
- Tops Markets
- UB Campus Dining & Shops
- Aloha Krab
- Best Buy
- Champs
- Dave & Buster’s
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Kids Foot Locker
- Michael Kors
- Pandora
- White House Black Market
- Many other mall businesses
Officials say employers interested in participating should contact Dawn Rayl, Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.
For more information visit the Walden Galleria website here.