WNY Get Hired Job Fair to be held July 14 at Walden Galleria

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:41:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the WNY Get Hired Job Fair.

The job fair will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store on July 14.

The event is free to attend and officials say employers from a variety of industries, and stores and venues at Walden Galleria will be in attendance.

  • Basil Family Dealerships
  • Catholic Health
  • CRST, The Transportation Solution, Inc.
  • Delta Sonic
  • GEICO
  • Liberty Mutual
  • Rosina Food Products
  • Seneca Gaming Corp.
  • Spectrum Reach
  • Tops Markets
  • UB Campus Dining & Shops
  • Aloha Krab
  • Best Buy
  • Champs
  • Dave & Buster’s
  • Foot Locker
  • Forever 21
  • Kids Foot Locker
  • Michael Kors
  • Pandora
  • White House Black Market
  • Many other mall businesses

Officials say employers interested in participating should contact Dawn Rayl, Advertising Representative for Walden Galleria, at 716-681-7600 x132 or dawnrayl@pyramidmg.com.

For more information visit the Walden Galleria website here.

