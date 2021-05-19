Wells is hiring! And pay rates can start as high as $25.75 an hour

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summertime and ice cream go hand and hand and Wells Enterprise, the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer is preparing for that summer rush. On Wednesday, they held a job fair in hopes of hiring up to 92 new employees.

“I think there’s something here for everybody, ” senior manager at Wells Lisa Newton said.

Wells is hiring ice cream makers, packers, supervisors, machine operators and maintenance technicians.

“Some of them are entry level so you don’t have to have a lot of experience at all," Newton said. "For the more skilled roles like machine operators, you would have either had experience in machine operation or degree or certifications. Supervisors, of course, prior supervisory experience.”

Entry level jobs like packers start at $15.18 an hour. Machine operators jobs start at $18.55 an hour, and tech jobs start at $25.75.

“And these aren't seasonal positions these are year-round positions,” she said.

New employees will also receive a hiring bonus.

“So for example, for entry level, the hiring bonus is $1000. For supervisors, maintenance techs, machine operators—it’s a $5000 hiring bonus," Newton said.

If you were unable to attend the job fair on Wednesday remaining positions will be listed on Wells’ career page.

“We’re looking for solid work history. If you have ice cream experience even better. If you have just general food manufacturing experience that’s great," Newton said.