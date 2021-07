DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wells Enterprises, the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream and frozen treat manufacturer will host a job fair Tuesday.

Wells says the job fair will be for year-round positions at its Dunkirk facility and it is offering hiring bonuses to entice potential workers.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Ave, Celoron, NY 14720.

Free ice cream will be provided at the job fair.