Wegmans to hosting virtual hiring event Tuesday for select northtowns locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans will host a virtual hiring vent Tuesday for select northtowns locations.

From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday there will be a virtual hiring event for part-time and full-time customer service positions at the Alberta Drive, Sheridan Drive, and Transit Road locations.

The following positions are available:

Part-time positions - cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production positions including bakery, produce and restaurant foods, cooks, and overnight stocking opportunities.

Full-time positions - customer service positions and entry level management positions.

You must be 18 or older to participate and you should apply online here prior to the event. Wegmans' Buffalo hiring team will review applications and contact you to schedule a virtual interview.

The company offers the following benefits