Wegmans to host virtual hiring event to fill more than 250 positions across Buffalo-area stores

Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 16, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans will host a virtual hiring event to fill more than 250 positions across Buffalo-area stores.

The hiring event will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is for part- and full-time positions.

Available positions include:

  • Merchandising
  • Front-end
  • Culinary
  • Perishable departments
  • Pharmacy

Wegmans said all interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included and all the part-time positions at the Transit Road and Sheridan Drive locations in Williamsville are eligible for a sign-on bonus up to $500.

Submit an online application in advance here and a member of the Wegmans hiring team will contact you to schedule a phone interview.

