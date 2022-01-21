Watch
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 658x90.png

Actions

Wegmans to host virtual hiring event as it looks to fill nearly 150 positions in Buffalo-area stores

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
WEGMANSBREACH.png
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:02:58-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it will host a virtual hiring event as it looks to fill nearly 150 positions across its Buffalo-area stores.

The hiring event will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, part- and full-time positions across all Buffalo-area stores except Amherst Street are available. Positions include customer service roles across the store – merchandising, front-end, culinary, restaurant foods and perishable departments. Interviews will be conducted via phone with no video included.

You can submit an online application in advance of the event here and someone from Wegmans will contact you to schedule a phone interview.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring 716 Jobs Board 480x360.png

Find Jobs in Western New York

9:22 AM, Apr 16, 2020