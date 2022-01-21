Wegmans to host virtual hiring event as it looks to fill nearly 150 positions in Buffalo-area stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it will host a virtual hiring event as it looks to fill nearly 150 positions across its Buffalo-area stores.

The hiring event will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, part- and full-time positions across all Buffalo-area stores except Amherst Street are available. Positions include customer service roles across the store – merchandising, front-end, culinary, restaurant foods and perishable departments. Interviews will be conducted via phone with no video included.

You can submit an online application in advance of the event here and someone from Wegmans will contact you to schedule a phone interview.