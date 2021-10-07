Watch
Wegmans looking to fill more than 250 full and part-time positions across all Buffalo-area stores

WKBW Photographer
Wegmans generic 2
Posted at 2:45 PM, Oct 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is looking to fill more than 250 full-time and part-time positions across all Buffalo-area stores during a virtual hiring event on October 12.

In addition to customer service positions, Wegmans is hiring for the following positions

  • merchandising
  • front-end
  • culinary
  • perishable departments
  • pharmacy

All interviews will be conducted via phone, no video interviews.

The interviews will take place on October 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must apply by clicking on the link here.

