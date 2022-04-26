Wegmans hosting virtual hiring event Friday to fill full-time hourly positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans announced it will host a virtual hiring event Friday to fill full-time hourly positions across all Buffalo-area stores.

The event will be held Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. All interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included and you must be 18 or older to participate.

Available positions include customer service roles across the store:

Culinary

Shift leaders

Food service managers

Overnight supervisors

You can submit an online application here and a member of the hiring team will contact you.