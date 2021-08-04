Wegmans holding virtual hiring event for stores in Buffalo area on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans says it is holding a virtual hiring event for stores in the Buffalo area between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Wegmans is looking to fill positions at the following locations
- 1577 Military Road, Niagara Falls
- 3135 Niagara Falls, Amherst
- 8270 Transit Road, Williamsville
- 675 Alberta Drive, Amherst
- 5275 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville
- 3740 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell
- 370 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca
- 601 Amherst Street, Buffalo
- 4960 Transit Road, Depew
- 651 Dick Road, Depew
Wegmans is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions.
Part-time positions include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production positions including bakery, produce and restaurant foods, cooks, and overnight stocking opportunities, while full-time positions include customer service positions and entry level management positions.
Applicants must be 18 or older.
The company offers the following benefits
- Quality affordable healthcare coverage
- Vision coverage
- Dental coverage (Available to Full-time only)
- Pre-tax spending accounts
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Employee assistance program
- Employee wellness programs
- 401(k) retirement savings plan
- Wegmans retirement profit sharing plan
- Scholarship Program
