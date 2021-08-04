Watch
Wegmans holding virtual hiring event for stores in Buffalo area on Thursday

WKBW Photographer
Wegmans generic 2
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:22:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans says it is holding a virtual hiring event for stores in the Buffalo area between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Wegmans is looking to fill positions at the following locations

Wegmans is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions.

Part-time positions include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production positions including bakery, produce and restaurant foods, cooks, and overnight stocking opportunities, while full-time positions include customer service positions and entry level management positions.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

The company offers the following benefits

  • Quality affordable healthcare coverage
  • Vision coverage
  • Dental coverage (Available to Full-time only)
  • Pre-tax spending accounts
  • Life insurance
  • Paid time off
  • Employee assistance program
  • Employee wellness programs
  • 401(k) retirement savings plan
  • Wegmans retirement profit sharing plan
  • Scholarship Program

