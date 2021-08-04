Wegmans holding virtual hiring event for stores in Buffalo area on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans says it is holding a virtual hiring event for stores in the Buffalo area between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Wegmans is looking to fill positions at the following locations



1577 Military Road, Niagara Falls

3135 Niagara Falls, Amherst

8270 Transit Road, Williamsville

675 Alberta Drive, Amherst

5275 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

3740 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell

370 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

601 Amherst Street, Buffalo

4960 Transit Road, Depew

651 Dick Road, Depew

Wegmans is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions.

Part-time positions include cashiers, e-commerce store shoppers, food production positions including bakery, produce and restaurant foods, cooks, and overnight stocking opportunities, while full-time positions include customer service positions and entry level management positions.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

The company offers the following benefits



Quality affordable healthcare coverage

Vision coverage

Dental coverage (Available to Full-time only)

Pre-tax spending accounts

Life insurance

Paid time off

Employee assistance program

Employee wellness programs

401(k) retirement savings plan

Wegmans retirement profit sharing plan

Scholarship Program

