Wegmans hiring at Buffalo-area stores

Eileen Buckley
Inside Amherst Street Wegmans, shoppers can buy paper bags.
Posted at 3:38 AM, Apr 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is looking for more Western New Yorkers to join their team this week.

The grocery store chain is holding a virtual hiring event to fill a number of full-time and part-time positions in Buffalo-area stores. Available positions include:

  • Cashiers
  • E-commerce store shoppers
  • Food production
  • Cooks
  • Stocking

The virtual hiring event is April 20th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., but interested applicants are encouraged to apply beforehand. To apply, click here.

Hiring teams will review applicants and schedule a virtual interview.

