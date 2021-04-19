Wegmans hiring at Buffalo-area stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is looking for more Western New Yorkers to join their team this week.
The grocery store chain is holding a virtual hiring event to fill a number of full-time and part-time positions in Buffalo-area stores. Available positions include:
- Cashiers
- E-commerce store shoppers
- Food production
- Cooks
- Stocking
The virtual hiring event is April 20th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., but interested applicants are encouraged to apply beforehand. To apply, click here.
Hiring teams will review applicants and schedule a virtual interview.